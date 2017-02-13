Master Sgt. Paul Roach, 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of training, reads a Valentine’s Day card, Feb. 14, 2017, in Southwest Asia. Students from Cape Cod, Massachusetts handcrafted cards for service members serving overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)
|02.13.2017
|02.14.2017 07:43
|3163890
|170213-F-GH936-076
|3816x2726
|1.16 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
|0
This work, Operation Hearts for Heroes [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Eboni Reams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
