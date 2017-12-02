Pageantry, competition, feast commence FTX

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    THAILAND

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Spc. Brianne Kim 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    Soldiers of the Royal Thai Army 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry overlook the Thai versus U.S. forces soccer game at Camp Suratham Phithak, Korat on February 12, as part of the Field Training Exercise Opening Ceremony for Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. “We’re doing a little bit of an ice breaker game here just to sort of kick things off and set the right tone with our partners,” said Lt. Col. Teddy Kleisner, battalion commander, stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. A key mission of Cobra Gold is to build and strengthen the longstanding friendship between Thai and U.S. forces, along with forces in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, ensuring effective response capabilities to potential regional crises with a robust multinational force. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Brianne Kim)

