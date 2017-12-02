Pageantry, competition, feast commence FTX

Leaders of the Thai and U.S. military forces watch a special performance by the Royal Thai Army 3rd Infantry Division drill and ceremony team as part of an opening ceremony for the Field Training Exercise (FTX) portion of Exercise Cobra Gold, February 12 at Camp Suratham Phithak, Korat. Following the performance, commanders of each unit welcomed each other to the exercise and expressed how much they are looking forward to working together and building greater interoperability between both nations. The FTX is a vital part of the Cobra Gold mission to support peace and security in the region by maintaining the readiness and interoperability between Thai and U.S. forces, as well as forces within the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Brianne Kim)

