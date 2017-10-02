(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    21st TSC Honors Black History Month [Image 1 of 3]

    21st TSC Honors Black History Month

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Brittany Jones 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Kaiserslautern Middle and High school students who performed during the 21st Special Troops Battalion’s Black History Month presentation and guest speaker Sgt. Asi Dzietror stand with 21st TSC Commander following the event Feb 10th at the Kazabra Club on the Vogelweh Military Complex.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Black History Month
    21st TSC
    21st STB

    • LEAVE A COMMENT