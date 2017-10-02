Kaiserslautern Middle School student Serenity Slade presents her Faces of Slavery PowerPoint at the 21st Special Troops Battalion’s Black History Month presentation Feb. 10 at the Kazabra Club on the Vogelweh Military Complex.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 04:44
|Photo ID:
|3163749
|VIRIN:
|170210-A-J2267-001
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 21st Honors Black History Month [Image 1 of 3], by Brittany Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
