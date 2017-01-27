RETRAINING: Where there is a will, there is a way

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Staff Sgt. Derrek DeHerrera, 561st Network Operations Squadron vulnerability remediation supervisor, works to image laptops with his old office, the 21st Communications Squadron, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 27, 2017. DeHerrera retrained from client systems to cyber systems operations, a similar career field, to broaden his knowledge and skill set. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)
