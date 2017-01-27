(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RETRAINING: Where there is a will, there is a way [Image 3 of 3]

    RETRAINING: Where there is a will, there is a way

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Rosemary Gudex 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Staff Sgt. Derrek DeHerrera, 561st Network Operations Squadron vulnerability remediation supervisor, works on a central processing unit while visiting his old office, the 21st Communications Squadron, on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 27, 2017. DeHerrera went to Korea as client systems, retrained into cyber systems operations, and was stationed back at Peterson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 18:30
    Photo ID: 3161995
    VIRIN: 170127-F-SV792-1002
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RETRAINING: Where there is a will, there is a way [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Rosemary Gudex, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    RETRAINING: Where there is a will, there is a way
    RETRAINING: Where there is a will, there is a way
    RETRAINING: Where there is a will, there is a way

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    communications
    retrain
    Team Pete
    561st NOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT