Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 17:14 Photo ID: 3161800 VIRIN: 170210-F-LI975-0229 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 1.62 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AMC/CCC Visits Travis AFB [Image 1 of 9], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.