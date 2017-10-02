U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shelina Frey, Air Mobility Command command chief, Scott Air Force Base Ill., tours Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 10, 2017. Frey is on a four-day tour to Travis visiting with airmen, observing operations and recognizing the newest Chief Master Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 17:14
|Photo ID:
|3161800
|VIRIN:
|170210-F-LI975-0229
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AMC/CCC Visits Travis AFB [Image 1 of 9], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
