U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shelina Frey, Air Mobility Command command chief, Scott Air Force Base Ill., looks inside a hyperbaric chamber during her tour at David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 10, 2017. Frey is on a four-day tour to Travis visiting with airmen, observing operations and recognizing the newest Chief Master Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US This work, AMC/CCC Visits Travis AFB [Image 1 of 9], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.