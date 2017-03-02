FORD ISLAND, Hawaii (Feb. 03, 2017)-Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee sits with his son, Ronald McGee, during a Hangar Talk at the Pacific Aviation Museum, Ford Island, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2017. McGee, a Tuskegee Airman, who served as a pilot during World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War, gave a presentation at the Pacific Aviation Museum geared towards youth entitled, “In His Own Words.” (Department of Defense photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiyana S. Paschal)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 15:40
|Photo ID:
|3161521
|VIRIN:
|170203-N-WM477-061
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|8.33 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ‘Red Tail’ Pilot Shares Experience of Two Wars [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Aiyana Paschal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
‘Red Tail’ Pilot Shares Experience of Two Wars
LEAVE A COMMENT