    ‘Red Tail’ Pilot Shares Experience of Two Wars

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiyana Paschal 

    Defense Media Activity Forward Center - Pacific   

    FORD ISLAND, Hawaii (Feb. 03, 2017)-Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee stands in the Pacific Aviation Museum, Ford Island, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2017. McGee, a Tuskegee Airman, who served as a pilot during World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War, gave a presentation at the Pacific Aviation Museum geared towards youth entitled, “In His Own Words.” (Department of Defense photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiyana S. Paschal)

    Tuskegee Airman
    WWII
    Air Force
    Pacific Aviation Museum
    African-American History
    332nd Fighter Group
    Charles McGee
    Red Tail

