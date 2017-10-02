U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Jacob Kirkland, 97th Contracting Flight contracting specialist, poses during rugby practice, Feb. 10, 2017, Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Kirkland was selected to play on the USAF rugby sevens team in the Las Vegas Invitation tournament, March 3-5. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nathan Clark/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 11:11
|Photo ID:
|3160108
|VIRIN:
|170210-F-OK506-0117
|Resolution:
|4038x2884
|Size:
|594.77 KB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rugby [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
