U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Jacob Kirkland, 97th Contracting Flight contracting specialist, poses during rugby practice, Feb. 10, 2017, Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Kirkland was selected to play on the USAF rugby sevens team in the Las Vegas Invitation tournament, March 3-5. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nathan Clark/Released)

