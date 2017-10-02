(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rugby

    Rugby

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Nathan Clark 

    97th Air Mobility Wing, Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Jacob Kirkland, 97th Contracting Flight contracting specialist, supervises the base linen drop-off, Feb. 10, 2017, Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Altus AFB is Kirkland’s first station after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he learned to play rugby. Kirkland was selected to play on the USAF rugby sevens team in the Las Vegas Invitation tournament, March 3-5. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nathan Clark/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 11:11
    Photo ID: 3160102
    VIRIN: 170210-F-OK506-0002
    Resolution: 3962x2830
    Size: 931.53 KB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rugby [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

