U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Jacob Kirkland, 97th Contracting Flight contracting specialist, supervises the base linen drop-off, Feb. 10, 2017, Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Altus AFB is Kirkland’s first station after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he learned to play rugby. Kirkland was selected to play on the USAF rugby sevens team in the Las Vegas Invitation tournament, March 3-5. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nathan Clark/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 11:11 Photo ID: 3160102 VIRIN: 170210-F-OK506-0002 Resolution: 3962x2830 Size: 931.53 KB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rugby [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.