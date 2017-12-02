USS Squall Holds Change of Command

170212-N-XP344-0092 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Feb. 12, 2017) From left, Lt. Cmdr. Richard Zamberlan salutes Lt. Cmdr. William Stewart, relieving Zamberlan as commanding officer of the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Squall (PC 7) during Squall's change of command ceremony held on the pier at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. Coastal Patrol Squadron One's, which Squall is assigned, mission is to conduct coastal patrol, maritime security operations, high-value unit protection, maritime infrastructure protection, maritime interception operations, and special operations support in support of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Kinney)

