170212-N-XP344-0097 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Feb. 12, 2017) Capt. Brad Stallings, commodore of Coastal Patrol Squadron (PCRON) 1, shakes the hand of the new commanding officer of the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Squall (PC 7), Lt. Cmdr. William Stewart, who relieved Lt. Cmdr. Richard Zamberlan during Squall's change of command ceremony held on the pier aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain. PCRON 1's mission is to conduct coastal patrol, maritime security operations, high-value unit protection, maritime infrastructure protection, maritime interception operations, and special operations support in support of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Kinney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 09:08 Photo ID: 3159996 VIRIN: 170212-N-XP344-0097 Resolution: 3987x2848 Size: 2.14 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Squall Holds Change of Command [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Victoria Kinney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.