    64th BSB, 4th ID is formally welcomed into Poland

    SKWIERZYNA, POLAND

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr 

    U.S. Army Europe

    Soldiers assigned to 64th Brigade Support Batallion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and Polish Soldiers assigned to 35th Polish Air Defense Squadron prepare to raise the Polish and U.S. flags during a celebration ceremony to welcome American troops to Skwierzyna, Poland, Feb. 12, 2017. The 3-4 ABCT’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 64th BSB, 4th ID is formally welcomed into Poland, by SSG Elizabeth Tarr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    4th Infantry Division
    Poland
    USAREUR
    21st Theater Support Command
    3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team
    Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

    • LEAVE A COMMENT