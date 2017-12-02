64th BSB, 4th ID is formally welcomed into Poland

Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr | Soldiers assigned to 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr | Soldiers assigned to 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and Polish Soldiers assigned to 35th Polish Air Defense Squadron pose for a photograph during a celebration ceremony to welcome American troops to Skwierzyna, Poland, Feb. 12, 2017. The 3-4 ABCT’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr) see less | View Image Page

SKWIERZYNA, Poland--The citizens of Poland formally welcomed American Soldiers assigned to 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division during a ceremony in the town square here Feb. 12, 2017.



The 64th BSB, known as the “Mountaineers,” are deployed in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America's dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.



Maj. Gen. Jaroslaw Mika, 11th Armored Cavalry Division Commander welcomed the 64th BSB and thanked the Soldiers for their commitment to duty.



“You help us build stability and help us build security in Poland, and security in Europe,” he said. “I wish you a short but long stay here while we improve our skills together.”



The event included static displays of U.S. and Polish vehicles and equipment each manned by Soldiers that the citizens of the town could interact with. Polish Soldiers wearing traditional cavalry uniforms rode in on several horses during the ceremony.



In total, the ‘Mountaineer Battalion’ traveled approximately 6,400 miles from Fort Carson, Colorado transporting an extensive amount of equipment and Soldiers to train alongside their multinational partners in Poland, Germany and the Baltics.



“Deploying the battalion and all of our supporting equipment to train with our allies and partners demonstrates the capabilities of supporting our brigade across Europe,” said Lt. Col. Robert B. Rochon, commander of 64th BSB, 3rd ABCT, 4th ID. “It is a difficult mission but a mission we are well prepared to undertake and eager to accomplish.”



According to the 64th BSB’s Command Sgt. Major Jason E. Decker, the ceremony went better than expected. He said it was an honor to work side-by-side with our Polish allies.



“I am truly grateful for the support of our Soldiers and the warm welcome and hospitality the unit has received,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the months to come training alongside our allies.”



The unit’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.