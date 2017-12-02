US Army helicopters arrive in Europe

Maj. Gen. Duane A. Gamble, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks to reporters during the arrival of helicopters at the port of Bremerhaven, Germany, February 12. The helicopters from 10th Combat Aviation Brigade will be flown to bases in three countries to support exercises and medical evacuation as part of Atlantic Resolve during a nine-month rotation. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Mark Schneider)

