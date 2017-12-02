(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aviation Brigade arrives in Europe [Image 2 of 2]

    Aviation Brigade arrives in Europe

    BREMERHAVEN, GERMANY

    02.12.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Maj. Gen. Duane A. Gamble, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks to reporters during the arrival of helicopters at the port of Bremerhaven, Germany, February 12. The helicopters from 10th Combat Aviation Brigade will be flown to bases in three countries to support exercises and medical evacuation as part of Atlantic Resolve during a nine-month rotation. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Mark Schneider)

    This work, Aviation Brigade arrives in Europe [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    US Army helicopters arrive in Europe
    Aviation Brigade arrives in Europe

    Europe
    Helicopter
    Atlantic Resolve

