    10CAB Arrival at Bremerhaven [Image 3 of 4]

    10CAB Arrival at Bremerhaven

    BREMERHAVEN, GERMANY

    02.11.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    BREMERHAVEN, Germany – Soldiers from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade assist in offloading their UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from the vessel, Endurance. The Surface Deployment and Distribution Command received and staged the first set of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade’s Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters on Feb. 11. (Photo by 1st Lt. Mark Schneider, 16th Special Troops Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 08:14
    Photo ID: 3159020
    VIRIN: 170211-A-CA123-001
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: BREMERHAVEN, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10CAB Arrival at Bremerhaven [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Europe
    Altantic Resolve

