10CAB Arrives at Bremerhaven

BREMERHAVEN, Germany – Spc. Krystal Patterson, transportation management coordinator, 635th Transportation Detachment, 39th Transportation Battalion (Movement Control), surveys the vessel. The Surface Deployment and Distribution Command received and staged the first set of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade’s Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters on Feb. 11. (Photo by 1st Lt. Mark Schneider, 16th Special Troops Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command)

