U.S. Army Pfc. Oluwemimo Alenbayo, a signal support systems specialist attached to 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, fills an Advanced System Improvement Program tactical radio in a vehicle at Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, Feb. 9, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. conducted a communications exercise in preparation for the upcoming Iraqi security forces’ offensive into Western Mosul. The Falcon Brigade is deployed as part of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, to enable their Iraqi security force partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 02:21 Photo ID: 3158873 VIRIN: 170209-A-DP764-003 Resolution: 4667x3111 Size: 7.02 MB Location: QAYYARAH WEST AIRFIELD, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grey Falcons Conduct Communications Exercise in Iraq [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.