    Grey Falcons Conduct Communications Exercise in Iraq [Image 1 of 3]

    Grey Falcons Conduct Communications Exercise in Iraq

    QAYYARAH WEST AIRFIELD, IRAQ

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Pfc. Oluwemimo Alenbayo, a signal support systems specialist attached to 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, fills an Advanced System Improvement Program tactical radio in a vehicle at Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, Feb. 9, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. conducted a communications exercise in preparation for the upcoming Iraqi security forces’ offensive into Western Mosul. The Falcon Brigade is deployed as part of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, to enable their Iraqi security force partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

