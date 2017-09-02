U.S. Army Sgt. Manuel E. Rosario, a multichannel transmission systems operator-maintainer assigned to 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, troubleshoots a satellite terminal at Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, Feb. 9, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. conducted a communications exercise in preparation for the upcoming Iraqi security forces’ offensive into Western Mosul. The Falcon Brigade, is deployed as part of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, to enable their Iraqi security force partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

Date Taken: 02.09.2017
Location: QAYYARAH WEST AIRFIELD, IQ
This work, Grey Falcons Conduct Communications Exercise in Iraq [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.