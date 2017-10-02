(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Green Bay arrives in Sattahip, Thailand [Image 1 of 4]

    Green Bay arrives in Sattahip, Thailand

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    02.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170210-N-JH293-122 SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 10, 2017) Harbor pilot Lt. Cmdr. Chaipono Kongpreecha speaks with Capt. Nathan Moyer, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), as the ship prepares to arrive pierside in Sattahip, Thailand. Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is making the port visit ahead of Cobra Gold, the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to regional cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Bay arrives in Sattahip, Thailand [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

