LCU 1666 departs Green Bay’s well deck

170210-N-JH293-019 GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 10, 2017) Landing craft utility (LCU) 1666, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, departs the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Location: SASEBO, JP