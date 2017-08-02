(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deepening our Identity [Image 1 of 2]

    Deepening our Identity

    PUERTO RICO

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Maj. Ruth Castro 

    1st Mission Support Command

    Army Reserve unit ministry teams from the 1st Mission Support Command (MSC) and subordinate units gathered for their annual Unit Ministry Team (UMT) training at Fort Buchanan, P.R. February 7-9. Master Sgt. Jimmy Silva, Master Chaplain Assistant Noncommissioned Officer at U.S. Army Reserve Command focused on "Deepening the identity of Chaplain Assistants".

    Puerto Rico
    Silva
    US Army Reserve
    US Army Reserve Command
    Chaplain Assistant
    Chaplain
    1st Mission Support Command
    Col. Steven Cruys
    Col. Edward Grice
    Master Sgt. Jimmy
    Maj. Mark East

