Army Reserve unit ministry teams from the 1st Mission Support Command (MSC) and subordinate units gathered for their annual Unit Ministry Team (UMT) training at Fort Buchanan, P.R. February 7-9. Col. Steven Cruys, Deputy Command Chaplain, U.S. Army Reserve Command focused on "Deepening the identity of Chaplains and Chaplain Assistants".

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.11.2017 07:54 Photo ID: 3158296 VIRIN: 170208-A-VQ799-018 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 3.72 MB Location: PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deepening our Identity [Image 1 of 2], by MAJ Ruth Castro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.