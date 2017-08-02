Army Reserve unit ministry teams from the 1st Mission Support Command (MSC) and subordinate units gathered for their annual Unit Ministry Team (UMT) training at Fort Buchanan, P.R. February 7-9. Col. Steven Cruys, Deputy Command Chaplain, U.S. Army Reserve Command focused on "Deepening the identity of Chaplains and Chaplain Assistants".
|02.08.2017
|02.11.2017 07:54
|3158296
|170208-A-VQ799-018
|4512x3008
|3.72 MB
|PR
This work, Deepening our Identity [Image 1 of 2], by MAJ Ruth Castro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
