    161208-G-G0200-001 Polar Star training [Image 1 of 2]

    161208-G-G0200-001 Polar Star training

    ANTARCTICA

    12.08.2016

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer David Mosley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Crewmembers practice working with different hoses in an exercise aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star, Dec. 8, 2016. More than 140 Coast Guard crewmembers are deployed aboard the Polar Star in support of the National Science Foundation-managed U.S. Antarctic Program. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Donald Kuhl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2016
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 21:27
    Photo ID: 3157270
    VIRIN: 161208-G-G0200-001
    Resolution: 3264x2448
    Size: 513.4 KB
    Location: AQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161208-G-G0200-001 Polar Star training [Image 1 of 2], by CPO David Mosley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    170118-G-QL499-024 Polar Star at McMurdo Station

    TAGS

    Seattle
    Antarctica
    Deep Freeze
    icebreaker
    training
    Icebreaking
    Polar Star
    Operation Deep Freeze

