The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star makes is moored at the National Science Foundation's McMurdo Station, deploying for Operation Deep Freeze 2017, Jan. 18, 2017.The primary mission of the Polar Star is to establish a navigable channel through Antarctic ice to allow for cargo and fuel ships to safely resupply two of NSF's three Antarctic research stations. (U.S. Coast Guard photos by Chief Petty Officer David Mosley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 21:28 Photo ID: 3157269 VIRIN: 170118-G-QL499-024 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.43 MB Location: AQ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170118-G-QL499-024 Polar Star at McMurdo Station [Image 1 of 2], by CPO David Mosley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.