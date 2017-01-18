(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170118-G-QL499-024 Polar Star at McMurdo Station [Image 2 of 2]

    170118-G-QL499-024 Polar Star at McMurdo Station

    ANTARCTICA

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer David Mosley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star makes is moored at the National Science Foundation's McMurdo Station, deploying for Operation Deep Freeze 2017, Jan. 18, 2017.The primary mission of the Polar Star is to establish a navigable channel through Antarctic ice to allow for cargo and fuel ships to safely resupply two of NSF's three Antarctic research stations. (U.S. Coast Guard photos by Chief Petty Officer David Mosley)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 21:28
    Photo ID: 3157269
    VIRIN: 170118-G-QL499-024
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: AQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170118-G-QL499-024 Polar Star at McMurdo Station [Image 1 of 2], by CPO David Mosley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Seattle
    Antarctica
    Deep Freeze
    Icebreaking
    Polar Star
    Operation Deep Freeze

    • LEAVE A COMMENT