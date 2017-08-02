(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Speaker gives US Army Central 'greatest hits' version of African Americans' journey in education

    Speaker gives US Army Central ‘greatest hits’ version of African Americans’ journey in education

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Victor Everhart 

    U.S. Army Central

    Robert T. Vinson, an associate professor of History and African Studies at the College of William and Mary, discusses the roles of prominent African American leaders in American education, Feb. 8, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., during U.S. Army Central’s Black History Month observance.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 21:17
    Photo ID: 3157267
    VIRIN: 170208-A-YP720-097
    Resolution: 576x864
    Size: 326.95 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    This work, Speaker gives US Army Central ‘greatest hits’ version of African Americans’ journey in education [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Victor Everhart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USARCENT
    African American History Month
    U.S. Army Central
    African American History Month observance

