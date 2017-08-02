Robert T. Vinson, an associate professor of History and African Studies at the College of William and Mary, discusses the roles of prominent African American leaders in American education, Feb. 8, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., during U.S. Army Central’s Black History Month observance.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 21:17
|Photo ID:
|3157267
|VIRIN:
|170208-A-YP720-097
|Resolution:
|576x864
|Size:
|326.95 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Speaker gives US Army Central ‘greatest hits’ version of African Americans’ journey in education [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Victor Everhart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Speaker gives US Army Central ‘greatest hits’ version of African Americans’ journey in education
LEAVE A COMMENT