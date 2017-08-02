U.S. Army Central Soldiers watch members of the Kerende Dance Group perform while a clip of the Alvin Dance Company plays in the background during the USARCENT African American History observance, Feb. 8, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 21:18
|Photo ID:
|3157264
|VIRIN:
|170208-A-YP720-082
|Resolution:
|720x480
|Size:
|254.58 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Speaker gives US Army Central ‘greatest hits’ version of African Americans’ journey in education [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Victor Everhart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Speaker gives US Army Central ‘greatest hits’ version of African Americans’ journey in education
