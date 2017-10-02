(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course [Image 3 of 7]

    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Betty Chevalier 

    355th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II and a P-51 Mustang fly in formation during 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2017. During the course, aircrews practice ground and flight training to enable civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots of current fighter aircraft to fly safely in formations together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Betty R. Chevalier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 18:46
    Photo ID: 3157121
    VIRIN: 170210-F-WQ860-533
    Resolution: 3386x2257
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Davis-Monthan AFB
    Heritage Flight
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course

