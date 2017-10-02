A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II and a P-51 Mustang fly in formation during 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2017. During the course, aircrews practice ground and flight training to enable civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots of current fighter aircraft to fly safely in formations together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Betty R. Chevalier)

