U.S. Airmen recover an A-10C Thunderbolt II during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2017. The annual aerial demonstration training event has been held at D-M since 2001. The course featured aerial demonstrations from historic and modern fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Betty R. Chevalier)

