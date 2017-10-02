U.S. Airmen recover an A-10C Thunderbolt II during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2017. The annual aerial demonstration training event has been held at D-M since 2001. The course featured aerial demonstrations from historic and modern fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Betty R. Chevalier)
|02.10.2017
|02.10.2017 18:46
|3157126
|170210-F-WQ860-208
|5591x3727
|7.09 MB
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|4
|1
|0
This work, 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
