Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Air Force Chief of Staff General David L. Goldfein addresses Air Command and Staff College students in Wood Auditorium February 2, 2017. (USAF Photograph by Donna L. Burnett/Released)
|02.02.2017
|02.10.2017 17:14
|3157065
|170202-F-ZI558-1115
|6016x4016
|3.03 MB
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
This work, CSAF Gen Goldfein Addresses ACSC [Image 1 of 4], by Donna Burnett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
