    CSAF Gen Goldfein Addresses ACSC [Image 2 of 4]

    CSAF Gen Goldfein Addresses ACSC

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Donna Burnett 

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Air Force Chief of Staff General David L. Goldfein addresses Air Command and Staff College students in Wood Auditorium February 2, 2017. (USAF Photograph by Donna L. Burnett/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 17:14
    Photo ID: 3157064
    VIRIN: 170202-F-ZI558-1113
    Resolution: 2681x4016
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF Gen Goldfein Addresses ACSC [Image 1 of 4], by Donna Burnett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CSAF
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    ACSC
    Gen David L. Goldfein

