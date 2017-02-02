U.S. Army Central Soldiers and family members listen to questions during the USARCENT live Facebook Family Town Hall held Feb. 2, at Patton Hall on Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. The town hall gave families an opportunity to ask USARCENT senior leaders questions about the installation and services offered to Soldiers and their family members. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Victor Everhart Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 16:58 Photo ID: 3156889 VIRIN: 170202-A-YP720-002 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.11 MB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170202-A-YP720-002 [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Victor Everhart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.