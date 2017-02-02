(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170202-A-YP720-002

    170202-A-YP720-002

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Victor Everhart 

    U.S. Army Central

    U.S. Army Central Soldiers and family members listen to questions during the USARCENT live Facebook Family Town Hall held Feb. 2, at Patton Hall on Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. The town hall gave families an opportunity to ask USARCENT senior leaders questions about the installation and services offered to Soldiers and their family members. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Victor Everhart Jr.)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 16:58
    Photo ID: 3156889
    VIRIN: 170202-A-YP720-002
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170202-A-YP720-002 [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Victor Everhart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    170202-A-YP720-002
    170202-A-YP720-001

    USARCENT
    Town Hall
    Shaw Air Force Base
    U.S. Army Central
    Lt. Gen. Michael Garrett

