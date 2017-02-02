170202-A-YP720-001

Lt. Gen. Michael Garrett (center), commanding general, U.S. Army Central, answers questions during the live Facebook USARCENT Family Town Hall held Feb 2., at Patton Hall on Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. The town hall gave families an opportunity to ask USARCENT senior leaders questions about the installation and services offered to Soldiers and their family members. In attendance were members of the military community from Shaw Air Force Base and Fort Jackson as well as representatives from the housing association and battalion leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Victor Everhart Jr.)

