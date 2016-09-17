(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    LOX replenishment [Image 2 of 2]

    LOX replenishment

    ELIZABETH CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    Petty Officers 2nd Class Justin Gieringer and Darren Harrity, aviation survival technicians at Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, replenish liquid oxygen levels in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, Feb. 9, 2017, at the air station. Aviation survival technicians inspect, service, maintain, troubleshoot and repair various lifesaving systems and equipment on a regular basis. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Shannon J. Shepard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2016
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 14:56
    Photo ID: 3156624
    VIRIN: 170209-G-G0105-1002
    Resolution: 2784x1848
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LOX replenishment [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Air Station Elizabeth City
    5th District
    Mid-Atlantic
    C-130J Super Hercules
    AST
    liquid oxygen
    Aviation Survival Technicians
    Darren Harrity
    Week in the Life 2017
    Justin Gieringer

