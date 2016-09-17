Petty Officers 2nd Class Justin Gieringer and Darren Harrity, aviation survival technicians at Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, replenish liquid oxygen levels in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, Feb. 9, 2017, at the air station. Aviation survival technicians inspect, service, maintain, troubleshoot and repair various lifesaving systems and equipment on a regular basis. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Shannon J. Shepard)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 14:56
|Photo ID:
|3156624
|VIRIN:
|170209-G-G0105-1002
|Resolution:
|2784x1848
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LOX replenishment [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT