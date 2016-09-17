LOX replenishment

Petty Officers 2nd Class Justin Gieringer and Darren Harrity, aviation survival technicians at Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, replenish liquid oxygen levels in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, Feb. 9, 2017, at the air station. Aviation survival technicians inspect, service, maintain, troubleshoot and repair various lifesaving systems and equipment on a regular basis. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Shannon J. Shepard)

