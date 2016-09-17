(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ELIZABETH CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2016

    Coast Guardsman compete in a morale basketball game at Base Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Feb. 9, 2017. The red team, made up of crew members from Small Boat Station Elizabeth City, took on the white team, made up of MH-60 Jayhawk crew members and pilots from Air Station Elizabeth City. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Shannon J Shepard)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2016
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 14:56
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Head to head [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

