Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. David J. Pinter Sr. talks to members of the installation workforce during the Commander’s Workforce Briefing on Jan. 25 in building 60 at Fort McCoy. The annual briefing by the commander updates the workforce on current garrison policies and actions as well as providing an outlook to the future. This was Pinter’s first briefing as garrison commander. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

