    Commander's workforce briefing [Image 6 of 10]

    Commander's workforce briefing

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Scott Sturkol 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. David J. Pinter Sr. talks to members of the installation workforce during the Commander’s Workforce Briefing on Jan. 25 in building 60 at Fort McCoy. The annual briefing by the commander updates the workforce on current garrison policies and actions as well as providing an outlook to the future. This was Pinter’s first briefing as garrison commander. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 15:10
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander's workforce briefing [Image 1 of 10], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    garrison commander
    Fort McCoy
    workforce briefing

