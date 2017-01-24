Fleet Stakeholders Working Group

170124-N-XS424-0008

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 24, 2017) – Rear Adm. Christian “Boris” Becker, Program Executive Officer Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence, discusses afloat networks and cybersecurity with Rear Adm. Nancy A. Norton, Director of Warfare Integration for Information Warfare (OPNAV N2/N6F)/Deputy Director, Navy Cybersecurity, and Rear Adm. Matthew J. Kohler, Navy Information Forces at the Fleet Stakeholder Working Group. This event, held at the Virginia Advanced Shipbuilding and Carrier Integration Center, brought civilians and members of the military together to discuss naval advancements in professional development and enhance communication throughout the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Elliott/Released)

