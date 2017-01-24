(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fleet Stakeholders Working Group [Image 1 of 2]

    Fleet Stakeholders Working Group

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command

    170124-N-XS424-0008
    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 24, 2017) – Rear Adm. Christian “Boris” Becker, Program Executive Officer Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence, discusses afloat networks and cybersecurity with Rear Adm. Nancy A. Norton, Director of Warfare Integration for Information Warfare (OPNAV N2/N6F)/Deputy Director, Navy Cybersecurity, and Rear Adm. Matthew J. Kohler, Navy Information Forces at the Fleet Stakeholder Working Group. This event, held at the Virginia Advanced Shipbuilding and Carrier Integration Center, brought civilians and members of the military together to discuss naval advancements in professional development and enhance communication throughout the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Elliott/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 13:47
    Photo ID: 3156443
    VIRIN: 170124-N-XS424-0008
    Resolution: 3337x1855
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    This work, Fleet Stakeholders Working Group [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fleet Stakeholders Working Group
    Fleet Stakeholders Working Group

    Navy Cyber and Networks Talk Fleet Cyber Security

    Frocking
    Shipyard
    Navy
    Sailors
    training
    FOUO
    PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    First In Class
    CMOS

