Navy Cyber and Networks Talk Fleet Cyber Security

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Navy’s Information Assurance and Cyber Security Program Office (PMW 130) and Tactical Networks Program Office (PMW 160) hosted a Fleet Stakeholders Working Group (FSWG) Jan. 24 to 26.



Adm. Phil Davidson, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces, kicked off the event with a keynote speech. Davidson noted the last two groups to return from deployment, the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group and the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group, were actively involved in combat operations during their deployments.



“Every group that deploys must be ready to employ their defense systems at any time,” said Davidson. “U.S. naval forces currently enjoy advantages over our adversaries in the undersea domain, in networks, modularity and in people.”



Focusing on the Navy’s advantages, he noted that Navy networks “enable naval fires and sensors persistent access to command and control so that commanders are able to employ the right platforms against the right targets at any time.”



Davidson also challenged the participants to develop battle management tools for the operational level of warfare that match the capabilities of the tools now employed at the tactical level.



The three-day working group provided a discussion forum for afloat fleet representatives, fleet information technology (IT) leads (N6s), cyber operators and maintainers, resource sponsors, and supporting shore command and acquisition community personnel. The objectives of the FSWG were to enhance awareness and to promote understanding of PMW 130 and PMW 160 programs, their capabilities and limitations in the fleet today, and plans for future. The FSWG also provided an opportunity for direct user feedback, which was achieved through a series of panel discussions, plenary briefings and breakout focus groups.



Rear Adm. Christian “Boris” Becker, Program Executive Officer Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I), moderated a panel discussion which included Rear Adm. Nancy A. Norton, director of Warfare Integration for Information Warfare (OPNAV N2/N6F)/deputy director, Navy Cybersecurity, and Rear Adm. Matthew J. Kohler, commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR).



The panel discussed the need for understanding network baselines and decreasing network and cyber-defense tool application times. According to Becker, “PEO C4I recognizes the need to make our programs more modular so we are able to reduce installation duration and enable installation outside of Chief of Naval Operation availabilities.”



Becker also challenged the 250 personnel in attendance to develop processes and procedures to modernize and maintain as quickly as possible, recognizing the critical importance of networks in ongoing and future combat operations.



“The FSWG is a very productive tool for the Fleet,” said Master Chief Petty Officer Richard Okrasinski, Submarine Forces information technology force lead. “As hard as it is for the Fleet Sailor to get off the boat or ship to attend, the opportunity to talk directly to the program managers, engineers and acquisition professionals is well worth the time.



The ability for type commanders to bring deck-plate issues to the engineers and meet face to face is key to successfully solving problems. I enjoyed meeting the engineers and program managers and teams that develop and help maintain our systems as we work together to solve the problems of keeping our systems cyber resilient.”



According to Capt. Kurt Rothenhaus, PMW 160 program manager, working with key stakeholders to align efforts is critical to the combat readiness of the Fleet.



“We must maintain a focus that everything we do in PMW 160 impacts Sailors at sea operating, maintaining, and securing our systems in order to support the Navy mission afloat,” he stated.



"What good are our networks if we can’t secure them and ensure their operability?" asked Mr. Rob Diaz, PMW 130 program manager. "Keeping an open dialogue with our stakeholders allows us to collaborate on our modernization efforts as we strive to secure our systems so commanders can communicate with each other during critical operations."



PMW 130 plans, manages and executes program resources to ensure continued protection of Navy and joint information, telecommunications and information systems from hostile exploitation and attack. PMW 130’s mission is to acquire and sustain cyber security products and services to ensure strong authentication, data integrity, confidentiality, non-repudiation and availability of network resources and information.



PMW 160 is PEO C4I’s program office for tactical networks, providing operationally effective and cost-efficient networks for Navy tactical forces. PMW 160 delivers integrated wide area, local networking and foundation computing systems to support a robust network of cyber ready, geographically dispersed Naval Force supporting Joint and coalition global operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 17:37 Story ID: 223117 Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Cyber and Networks Talk Fleet Cyber Security, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.