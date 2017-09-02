(FORT BENNING, GA) – 2nd Lieutenants prepare to conduct tank live fire training, Feb. 9, 2017, here, at the Digital Multi-Purpose Range Complex (DMPRC). (Photo by: Patrick A. Albright/MCoE PAO Photographer)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 13:58
|Photo ID:
|3156409
|VIRIN:
|170209-A-YH902-0003
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|7.19 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Armor Basic Officer Leaders Course (ABOLC) Live Fire Training [Image 1 of 9], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT