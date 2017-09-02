(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Armor Basic Officer Leaders Course (ABOLC) Live Fire Training [Image 2 of 9]

    U.S. Army Armor Basic Officer Leaders Course (ABOLC) Live Fire Training

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    (FORT BENNING, GA) – An ABOLC instructor hands .50 Caliber rounds to a student preparing to conduct their live fire iteration, Feb. 9, 2017, here, at the Digital Multi-Purpose Range Complex (DMPRC). (Photo by: Patrick A. Albright/MCoE PAO Photographer)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 13:58
    Photo ID: 3156405
    VIRIN: 170209-A-YH902-0004
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Armor Basic Officer Leaders Course (ABOLC) Live Fire Training [Image 1 of 9], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

