A U.S. Army Soldier fires a Heckler and Koch P8 pistol while attempting to earn the Schützenschnur, the German marksmanship badge at McGregor Range, N.M., Jan. 30, 2017. Photo by Sgt. Maj. Peter Breuer, German Air Force Air Defense Center
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 12:19
|Photo ID:
|3156253
|VIRIN:
|170130-D-IV005-718
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur
LEAVE A COMMENT