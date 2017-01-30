(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur [Image 2 of 5]

    Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    A U.S. Army Soldier fires a Heckler and Koch P8 pistol while attempting to earn the Schützenschnur, the German marksmanship badge at McGregor Range, N.M., Jan. 30, 2017. Photo by Sgt. Maj. Peter Breuer, German Air Force Air Defense Center

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 12:19
    Photo ID: 3156253
    VIRIN: 170130-D-IV005-718
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur
    Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur
    Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur
    Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur
    Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    German Air Force
    1st Armored Division
    partnership
    marksmanship
    Schützenschnur

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT