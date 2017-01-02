(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur [Image 5 of 5]

    Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Abigail Meyer 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    German air force Master Sgt. Nina Steuwe, left, observes U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Mesngon as he fires the German rifle, G36A1, while attempting to earn the gold Schützenschnur badge at McGregor Range, N.M., Feb. 1, 2017. U.S. Army Photo by Abigail Meyer

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 12:19
    Photo ID: 3156246
    VIRIN: 170201-D-IV005-590
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur [Image 1 of 5], by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur
    Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur
    Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur
    Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur
    Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    German Air Force
    1st Armored Division
    partnership
    marksmanship
    Schützenschnur

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT