German air force Master Sgt. Nina Steuwe, left, observes U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Mesngon as he fires the German rifle, G36A1, while attempting to earn the gold Schützenschnur badge at McGregor Range, N.M., Feb. 1, 2017. U.S. Army Photo by Abigail Meyer
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 12:19
|Photo ID:
|3156246
|VIRIN:
|170201-D-IV005-590
|Resolution:
|3456x2304
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur [Image 1 of 5], by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur
