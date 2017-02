U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. William Deveaux, Senior Drill Instructor, Platoon 1017, Company A., 2nd Battalion, Recruit Training Regim ent, instructs recruits on body sparring as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) at Leatherneck Square on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, Feb. 10, 2017. The Marine Corps Martial Arts Program helps to create the warrior ethos by utilizing armed and unarmed techniques from various styles of martial arts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Richard Currier/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 11:47 Photo ID: 3156221 VIRIN: 170210-M-UH847-183 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 6.2 MB Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company does MCMAP [Image 1 of 11], by Cpl Richard Currier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.