    Alpha Company does MCMAP [Image 6 of 11]

    Alpha Company does MCMAP

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Richard Currier 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. William Deveaux, Senior Drill Instructor, Platoon 1017, Company A., 2nd Battalion, Recruit Training Regim ent, instructs recruits on body sparring as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) at Leatherneck Square on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, Feb. 10, 2017. The Marine Corps Martial Arts Program helps to create the warrior ethos by utilizing armed and unarmed techniques from various styles of martial arts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Richard Currier/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 11:47
    Photo ID: 3156221
    VIRIN: 170210-M-UH847-183
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 6.2 MB
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company does MCMAP [Image 1 of 11], by Cpl Richard Currier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

