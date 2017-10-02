U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. William Deveaux, Senior Drill Instructor, Platoon 1017, Company A., 2nd Battalion, Recruit Training Regim ent, instructs recruits on body sparring as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) at Leatherneck Square on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, Feb. 10, 2017. The Marine Corps Martial Arts Program helps to create the warrior ethos by utilizing armed and unarmed techniques from various styles of martial arts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Richard Currier/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 11:47
|Photo ID:
|3156221
|VIRIN:
|170210-M-UH847-183
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|6.2 MB
|Location:
|MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alpha Company does MCMAP [Image 1 of 11], by Cpl Richard Currier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT