U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Patrick Maley, Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor, Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, instructs recruits on body sparring as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) training at Leatherneck Square on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, Feb. 10, 2017. The Marine Corps Martial Arts Program helps to create the warrior ethos by utilizing armed and unarmed techniques from various styles of martial arts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Richard Currier/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 11:47 Photo ID: 3156230 VIRIN: 170210-M-UH847-468 Resolution: 4913x3275 Size: 3.3 MB Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company does MCMAP [Image 1 of 11], by Cpl Richard Currier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.