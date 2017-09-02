Vice President Pence presented cadet bust on Feb. 9

Vice President Pence is presented a cadet bust by Cadet Christian Nattiel, the first USMA African-American Rhodes Scholar and retired Major Pat Locke, the first female African-American USMA graduate during the Flipper Dinner on Feb. 9. The annual dinner is held to commemorate the life of Henry O. Flipper, the first African-American graduate of West Point.

