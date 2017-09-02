(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vice President Pence presented cadet bust on Feb. 9 [Image 1 of 2]

    Vice President Pence presented cadet bust on Feb. 9

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Carmine Cocchia 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Vice President Pence is presented a cadet bust by Cadet Christian Nattiel, the first USMA African-American Rhodes Scholar and retired Major Pat Locke, the first female African-American USMA graduate during the Flipper Dinner on Feb. 9. The annual dinner is held to commemorate the life of Henry O. Flipper, the first African-American graduate of West Point.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 09:06
    Photo ID: 3155595
    VIRIN: 170209-A-XR549-346
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 797.99 KB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Pence presented cadet bust on Feb. 9 [Image 1 of 2], by Carmine Cocchia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Vice President Pence presented cadet bust on Feb. 9
    Vice President Pence addresses the Corps of Cadets on Feb. 9

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Vice President delivers message of perseverance, honors African-American military heroes during Flipper dinner

    TAGS

    USMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT